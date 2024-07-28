Kanwar Yatra: No cars allowed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, barriers erected at Kalindi Kunj | Check traffic details

The traffic police in Delhi-NCR have implemented measures to ensure the safe passage of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, leading to changes in traffic routes. Pilgrims returning from Haridwar pass through Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad, resulting in increased traffic on these routes. Kanwariyas carrying holy water collected from River Ganga in Haridwar going back to their hometown in Rajasthan state during the Kanwar Yatra at National Highway-48 near Signature Tower Chowk in Gurugram on Friday. (HT Photo)

ALSO READ- Supreme Court continues stay on directives to eateries along kanwar route

What traffic restrictions are in place in Delhi NCR due to the Kanwar Yatra?

• The Noida traffic police have restricted two of the four lanes between Okhla Barrage and Okhla Bird Sanctuary from July 28 to August 4 to ensure safe passage for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

• Approximately four kilometres of the pilgrimage route, from Mayur Vihar through Shani temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary to Kalindi Kunj, fall within Noida's jurisdiction.

• Barriers were set up near Sector 126 police station at Kalindi Kunj, diverting traffic onto the two right lanes from the Delhi to Noida side, causing bottlenecks and congestion.

• Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed near Okhla Barrage to manage the flow and prevent congestion, especially during peak hours when the route narrows.

• The Uttar Pradesh police have announced the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway for heavy vehicles. Vehicles will be diverted until 8 pm on August 5, with restrictions extending to all vehicles between Delhi and Meerut, including private cars, from July 29.

Delhi govt sets up large camps for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims

Delhi minister Atishi announced that large camps have been set up at Kashmiri Gate in Delhi to accommodate at least 2,000 Kanwariyas. She said that waterproof tents have been provided, along with beds and tables, due to the high chance of rain.

The camps also have arrangements for food and medical assistance, with a doctor and medical team on standby to help in case of injuries. The medical staff will be available 24 hours a day, working in three shifts. An ambulance is stationed outside the camp to transport anyone with serious health issues to the nearest LNGP hospital.

Also Read: Jayant Chaudhary breaks silence on UP's Kanwar Yatra order, says govt's decision ‘not well thought out’

Devotees flock to Shiv temples

The month of Sawan is significant for Hindus, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This sacred month, usually from July to August, is a time of worship, fasting, and pilgrimages for the deity of destruction and transformation.

Devotees carrying gangajal are visiting temples like Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Kali Paltan in Meerut, and Jharkhandi Mahadev in Gorakhpur to offer their prayers.

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan that began on July 22 and will end on August 19 this year.