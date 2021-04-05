Karol Bagh traders oppose pedestrianisation move

Citing that sales had halved since the pedestrianisation of the Karol Bagh main market road was reintroduced on April 1, traders on Monday demanded a roll back of the plan. They also approached New Delhi Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Lekhi, requesting a withdrawal of the restrictions.

“The reintroduction of the pedestrianisation plan in the Karol Bagh market at this point of time is not a good idea as it is adversely impacting our business, which has gone down by over 50% in just a couple of days after the implementation. Seeing an uptick in Covid-19 cases, people don’t want to visit markets using public transport. They prefer private vehicles and now, as traffic is banned on the main market road, the number of shoppers has gone down,” Murli Mani, the president of Ajmal Khan Road Vyapar Mandal, said.

However, officials said that there was no plan to withdraw the restrictions. “As of now, there is no plant to roll back the decision. But we are in touch with traders and assessing the situation. We will take necessary measures as and when required,” said Jai Prakash, mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Karol Bagh was the first shopping hub in Delhi to be pedestrianised, as part of which the main market road, Ajmal Khan Road, was restricted to vehicles in May last year.

However, on demand from traders, a six-metre emergency lane on the road was opened to traffic in July. On April 1, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation reintroduced the restrictions.

On Monday, the traders also protested in the market to oppose the move.

Mani said that they wrote to area MP Lekhi demanding the withdrawal. “Our meeting with the Meenakshi Lekhi was scheduled for today (Monday), but she was not in town. We are planning to meet her tomorrow. We have submitted a letter of our demands,” Mani said.

HT visited the market on Monday and found that traffic did not ply on the main Ajmal Khan Road although vehicles were parked outside a few shops. The main road was largely occupied by hawkers selling clothes, bags, shoes and utensils. Benches were stained with spit marks and dustbins were overflowing at a few locations. Although the traffic police and civil defence volunteers placed barricades, a few two-wheelers and e-rickshaws were seen navigating their way through the crowds on the stretch.

“We are against the idea of pedestrianisation at a time when coronavirus cases are increasing. If this continues, then traders will literally be on the road as their business will be severely impacted. We have always supported the government and the civic body, but it’s their time to think about us and let vehicles ply so that the market remains alive,” said Ajay Bajaj, advisor, Karol Bagh Traders Federation.

However, shoppers said they had a better experience when there were no vehicles. “When the market road is reserved for pedestrians, the shopping experience is pleasant as we can roam freely without the fear of being hit by a vehicle. When the stretch is pedestrianised, then everything looks in order,” Utkarsha Dixit, a shopper, said.

Another shopper, Ashutosh Singh, said that most of the space that used to be covered by vehicles is clear now. “There is no clutter and no cacophony of vehicles in the market now,” Singh said.