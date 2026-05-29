KCP commander arrested in Delhi; arms, explosives seized in Manipur raids

A top commander of the banned Manipur-based insurgent organisation, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), was arrested in Delhi in a joint operation by the Delhi Police special cell, the Manipur Police and central agencies, officials familiar with the operation said on Thursday. Following his interrogation, security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during raids in Manipur’s Kakching district. (HT)

The arrested KCP commander was identified as Haobijam Dilip Singh. He was allegedly wanted by the security agencies in connection with over a dozen cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His arrest was made following information the central intelligence agencies received regarding the arrival of Haobijam in the national capital to attend a “secret meeting,” the officials said, requesting anonymity.

“The arrest of Haobijam from Delhi and the fact that he was in the city for a clandestine meeting has prompted the central agencies to investigate whether the banned insurgent group was planning any attack in the national capital. His movements, contacts and the purpose of his visit to Delhi are being probed,” said one of the officials.

Senior Delhi Police officers associated with the joint police operation refused to share any information regarding the date and place in Delhi that Haobijam was arrested, saying the entire operation was “sensitive in nature” and was ongoing to make further arrests.

Following Haobijam’s arrest and his interrogation, security forces carried out a recovery operation in Manipur’s Kakching district, leading to the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives. Among the weapons seized in Kakching were an AK-56 rifle, an Amogh rifle, an AI rifle and an M4 rifle fitted with a scope. Several empty magazines of INSAS, AK, SLR, M4 and light machine gun (LMG) rifles were also seized, the officials said.

The security forces also recovered 51 high-explosive bombs, two para bombs, 11 detonators and four lethod shells during the operation. Nearly 2,000 live cartridges of different calibres, including Amogh, INSAS, AK, .303 and SLR ammunition, were also seized from the site. Apart from arms and explosives, security forces recovered bags of different colours, a tarpaulin sheet, plastic bags and a Redmi 13C mobile phone fitted with Airtel and Jio SIM cards, the officials said.

They suspected that the seized weapons and explosives could have been meant for large-scale violent activities in Manipur and elsewhere.

(With agencies inputs)