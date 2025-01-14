Kejriwal appeals to Delhi public against selling their votes

New Delhi AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference alongside AAP leaders. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “openly distributing money” to influence voters and said people must not let their “votes be purchased”, alleging gold chains, blankets and bedsheets were also given to sway voters. He also said voters should not vote for AAP candidates who offer such inducements as well.

In response, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Arvind Kejriwal’s “was a liar” and that his choice of words indicated that he “has lost his mental balance” and made himself “a subject of ridicule”.

Kejriwal said: “Their leaders are openly saying that they will purchase the people of Delhi. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to take whatever they are offering but do not let your vote be sold under any circumstance. Our vote is more precious than diamonds. Even if you don’t vote for AAP, do not vote for those distributing these things, as they are traitors to the country. They have become so arrogant that they think they can buy this country,” Kejriwal said.

He appealed to the people to go to BJP offices and accept all freebies on offer. “They have become so arrogant that they think they can buy this country. Take all money, blankets, goods from them. Waste their money but do not vote for them at any cost. Let them see that people of Delhi can’t be bought,” he said.

Kejriwal called for similar treatment of AAP candidates who distribute money. “We are not here to win or lose elections; we are here to change the country,” he said.

He also accused the BJP of lacking vision for Delhi and a chief ministerial face. “They are openly distributing money. Their party sent ₹10,000, but their leaders kept ₹9,000 in their pockets and distributed only ₹1,000 to the public. In areas where they did not distribute money, the people are angry,” Kejriwal said.

“It has now come to light that for the past one to two days, they have started distributing gold chains and that too, only in a few colonies. So, their leaders should explain where the public’s money, saris, blankets, and other items have gone,” he said.

Hitting back at the AAP chief, BJP MP Tiwari said: “His fabricated stories about the BJP distributing money, blankets, sheets, and gold chains clearly show that Kejriwal is the king of lies. He has spent the past 10 years engaging in corruption, conspiracies, and abusing the BJP. Kejriwal’s statements suggest that he himself is compromised, having colluded with liquor mafias, which amounts to selling himself out.”

Tiwari said that all AAP ministers and legislators were also compromised, citing repeated detentions and questioning by investigating agencies.

AAP had lodged a complaint against the BJP’s New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing goods. The Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.