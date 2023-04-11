Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal blames 'anti-national forces' for putting Sisodia, Jain in jail | WATCH

Kejriwal blames 'anti-national forces' for putting Sisodia, Jain in jail | WATCH

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 11, 2023 01:07 PM IST

A day after AAP achieved national party status, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that ‘anti-India forces’ targeted the jailed Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed a gathering after the Aam Aadmi Party was elevated to the national party status by the Election Commission. Referring to the arrests of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain, the AAP chief warned party workers to prepare for jail. He claimed that ‘anti-national’ elements targeted Sisodia and Jain, which led to their imprisonment.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering. (ANI Photo)(Shrikant Singh)
"Anti-national forces worked to put Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain behind bars. All anti-national forces that want to stop the progress of the country are against the AAP, but the almighty is with us," Kejriwal said at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The CBI on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, while Jain was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

While thanking the people who contributed to the efforts that helped AAP gain national party recognition on Monday, he added that those scared of going to prison should quit the party.

Calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle’, he described the AAP's newly-acquired status in a short span of 10 years as an ‘incredible’ achievement, which bears a huge responsibility as well.

“The hope of crores of people of the country has now become faith on the Aam Aadmi Party. The public has given a huge responsibility, with the blessings of the Lord, we will fulfill this responsibility with full honesty,” Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
