Kejriwal govt's 'Rozgar budget' promises 20 lakh jobs in 5 years

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hailed his government’s ‘Rozgar Budget' and claimed that it will generate employment for the youth on a large scale. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tabled the ₹75,800-crore budget in the assembly for the financial year 2022-23 on Saturday. The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was ₹69,000 crore which is 9.86 per cent higher than last year.

Kejriwal said the budget has taken care of every section of the national capital.

"Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for the youth. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Our first budget in 2014-15 was ₹31,000 crore. Today, the budget is ₹76,000 crore, around two-and-a-half times higher. This was possible because ours is a die-hard, honest government," he said during a press conference after the budget.

He said the budget is bold and innovative and aims to create 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Sisodia said the retail market policies announced in the budget, the emphasis on job creation and the measures for relief from price rise were drawn from public suggestions received by the government.

Later, Kejriwal also criticised the BJP-led central government over their demand to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the national capital, and asked, “Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to the Valley by BJP in last 8 years? BJP doing politics over issue”.

Reiterating his suggestion, the Delhi CM said the movie should be uploaded on YouTube while money earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

