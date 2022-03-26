Delhi Budget 2022-23: Education sector allocated 16,278 crore

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced a budget of ₹16,278 crore for the education sector, a part of which will go to building boarding schools for homeless children and a Science Museum in a city school.

He made the announcement presenting Delhi budget for 2022-23.

"There have been initiatives to provide basic education to them (children) but they have been partly successful. We propose to set up a Boarding School for homeless children," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

He also announced that the government will set up a School Science Museum in a Delhi school, and will also introduce its Business Blasters scheme in private schools.

Business Blasters is a TV show started by the Delhi government last year to attract people to invest in business ideas of Class 11 and 12 students.

Under the scheme, students are given a seed money of ₹2,000 each to work on their business ideas.

According to the government, three lakh government school students have so far received this seed money, coming up with nearly 51,000 business ideas.

Sisodia, also Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, on Saturday presented a ₹75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23, which was 9.86 per cent higher than the previous budget.

The budget for the financial year 2021-22 was ₹69,000 crore.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia called the 2022-23 budget a "Rozgar Budget".