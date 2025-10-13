Kejriwal meets auto drivers at AAP HQ, accuses BJP of neglecting welfare

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met auto rickshaw drivers at the party headquarters during a Diwali Milan event organised by AAP’s Auto Wing as part of its outreach to the community. Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government had extended several benefits and exemptions to auto drivers during its tenure and “worked extensively for their welfare,” but alleged that under the BJP government, “the exploitation of auto drivers resumed soon after the government changed.” Arvind Kejriwal (X-@ArvindKejriwal)

“They had promised seven big benefits to auto drivers during the elections, but not a single one was fulfilled,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief described his “long-standing affection for auto drivers,” recalling his early years in politics. “Back in 2013 elections, you were equally troubled by the Congress government. I used to come among you when no one spoke for auto drivers,” he said.

Referring to recent demolition drives, Kejriwal added, “It pains me to see your jhuggis being bulldozed, children’s books crushed under debris, and families forced onto the streets.”

To be sure, Delhi’s nearly 98,000 autorickshaw drivers, though constituting less than 1% of the capital’s 15.5 million registered voters, play a significant role during elections, with both major parties vying for their support. In previous elections, they have participated in rallies, campaigns, and door-to-door canvassing for political parties. AAP had extensively used autos for its 2013 and 2015 campaigns, while rival parties ran anti-AAP campaigns on autos.

After the event, Kejriwal wrote on X, “Our auto driver brothers from Delhi had come to the party office on Sunday for the Diwali Milan. As soon as I found out, I immediately went to meet them. My bond with auto drivers is very old and heartfelt... Wishing all my auto driver brothers a very happy Diwali.”

Responding to the remarks, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his ten years in power, did nothing to improve the lives of auto rickshaw drivers or other daily wage earners. Now that he is out of power, he is shedding crocodile tears.”

Sachdeva added that BJP’s Rekha Gupta government was “committed to improving not only the living standards of auto rickshaw drivers and daily wage workers but also their working conditions.” He said, “We will ensure better housing, education, and healthcare for auto drivers and all workers within the next one year.”