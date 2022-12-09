Kejriwal orders de-sealing of think tank chief’s office

New Delhi Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the planning department to de-seal the office of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah “without any delay”.

The DDCD, the Delhi government’s think tank, has been behind the formulation of various policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi, and its vice-chairperson, holds the rank of a minister. Shah’s office was sealed on November 17 by the SDM, Civil Lines on orders of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over allegations that he had misused his office for political purposes.

In an order dated Thursday, Kejriwal asked the planning department, which is the administrative department of the DDCD, to recall the order on the basis of which Shah’s office was sealed, and restore the status quo prevailing on November 16 (prior to the sealing of the office).

HT has seen a copy of the order, which was signed by Kejriwal, who by dint of being chief minister is the chairman of the think tank.

The LG’s office and planning department director Vijender Singh Rawat did not respond to HT’s requests seeking a response on the development.

In the order, a copy of which was also sent to the LG’s office, Kejriwal wrote, “The VC DDCD has not committed any infraction which would entail either his removal from the office or other punitive action emanating from the order (17 November 2022). Therefore, the fundamental premise of the proceedings against Shah, namely, that having been appointed as a government servant, he misused the office of the VC DDCD by attending certain TV debates is flawed and without any basis.”

The LG had given the order to seal Shah’s office on the basis of a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in September, who alleged that Shah was using his office for political activities like attending political debates on TV on behalf of the ruling AAP. Subsequently, Shah’s office was sealed on orders of LG Saxena in November after giving him two opportunities to respond to a show cause notice.

In his letter, Kejriwal said the LG’s actions were beyond his jurisdiction.

“It is necessary to place on record the fact that the LG is not vested with any jurisdiction or authority in law to take cognizance of the complaint dated 13.09.2022 or for that matter pass any order / direction thereupon. I take this view for the reason that the notification dated 29.04.2016 constituting the DDCD and more specifically clauses 8(b) and 8(c), make it abundantly clear that while the DDCD VC is appointed by a decision of the Cabinet, the incumbent VC can be removed only with the approval of the chairperson, DDCD,” he wrote, referring to the rules governing the functioning of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, which regulate the functioning of civil servants, and the 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court constitution bench which drew the powers of the elected government and the Centre-appointed LG in the National Capital Territory.

Shah did not respond to requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON