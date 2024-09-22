Kejriwal rakes up Modi’s age in first public appearance in Delhi after resigning

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked whether the rule under which several BJP veteran leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi retired from active politics when they turned 75, would apply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is turning 75 in September 2025. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi chief minister Atishi at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Kejriwal was speaking during the ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where he asked people whether they considered him honest or not. It was his first public appearance in Delhi after resigning as the chief minister.

“Advaniji, Murli and Manohar Joshi were retired when they turned 75 under a rule they (BJP-RSS) made. I want to ask the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ji whether the retirement rule that applied to Advaniji and others should be applied to Modi or not,” said Kejriwal.Kejriwal posed five questions to Mohan Bhagwat the chief of the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Kejriwal asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat if he believes the “BJP breaking opposition parties” is dangerous for democracy or not. “The leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah once called corrupt were later inducted into the BJP. Did you ever imagine such a BJP. It is the responsibility of the RSS to check that the BJP doesn’t divert from its path. Did Mohan Bhagwat ever ask Modi about it. During elections BJP president JP Nadda said BJP doesn’t need the support of the RSS. Is BJP so big that it is showing eyes to its mother like RSS. Did RSS chief and RSS workers not feel hurt when they did it,” said Kejriwal.

“I hope Mohan Bhagwat will reply to these questions. I want to ask this question to everyone. I request them to think over these questions even though they don’t like me,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal resigned on September 17, days after he was released on bail from jail where he spent six months in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi liquor sale policy. Kejriwal said he was resigning so that he can rebut the “false cases” against him by going among the people of Delhi and demonstrating public support for his return to office when elections are held next.

“The upcoming Delhi assembly election will be an Agni Pariksha (trial by fire) for me. If you think I’m honest, vote for me. If you think otherwise, don’t vote for me,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also recalled his anti-corruption campaign, which was also held at Jantar Mantar, saying that a group of people without money and resources contested the election and formed government in Delhi in 2013. “We proved that elections can be contested without money, and can also be won with honesty,” Kejriwal said.

“We were honestly running the government for the last 10 years in Delhi. We made electricity free, bus rides for women free, made excellent hospitals, provided free education. Modiji started feeling that if they have to win against us, we should be proved corrupt. They hatched a conspiracy and put our leaders in jail, one by one. I came out of jail and resigned. I resigned because I’m not hungry for the post of CM. I came tonpolitics to change politics in the country,” he said.

“The BJP has government in 22 states but doesn’t provide free electricity,” he added.

“I’m not a politican. It affects me when they call me corrupt. I’m very sad. I am honest, I don’t have money in my bank. I don’t have a house in Delhi. I didn’t earn anything in 10 years except your love. Due to this love, people are offering their houses to me. I’ll leave CM residence during Navratra and stay in one of your houses,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the cases against him and AAP leaders are fake, and the Supreme Court gave bail to him. “I decided that I will not sit on the CM’s chair unless the court acquits me in the case. But lawyers told me that the case will continue for years, that’s why I decided to come to the people’s court,” said Kejriwal.

The response of the BJP is awaited. The story will be updated when the BJP responds.