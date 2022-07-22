Kejriwal skips weekly meeting called by LG amid tensions: Report

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the weekly meeting called by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. According to the report, the Delhi L-G had also skipped a weekly meeting with the chief minister on July 8.

Tensions between Kejriwal and the L-G have been on the boil for some time over a number of issues. Earlier today, the L-G recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Kejriwal-led government, alleging violations of the new excise policy.

The allegations levied by Saxena include "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."

However, Kejriwal and Sisodia both have dismissed the allegations. In a press briefing, Kejriwal termed the whole case false and said he has known Sisodia for the past 22 years and his deputy is an honest man.

"When he became minister, Delhi government schools were in a poor condition. He worked day and night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child and a rickshaw driver's child can sit together to study," Kejriwal also said.

The central government has levelled several allegations against our people as the Aam Aadmi Party has been growing since its win in Punjab, Kejriwal also claimed.

A report on July 8 by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

The report alleges substantively financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Sisodia, who is the minister in charge of the Excise Department.

On Thursday, Kejriwal defied the advice of Saxena to skip a conference in Singapore and announced that he would go ahead with the scheduled visit.

