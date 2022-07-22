Kejriwal skips weekly meeting called by LG amid tensions: Report
- Earlier today, the L-G recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Kejriwal-led government, alleging violations of the new excise policy.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the weekly meeting called by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. According to the report, the Delhi L-G had also skipped a weekly meeting with the chief minister on July 8.
Tensions between Kejriwal and the L-G have been on the boil for some time over a number of issues. Earlier today, the L-G recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Kejriwal-led government, alleging violations of the new excise policy.
The allegations levied by Saxena include "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."
However, Kejriwal and Sisodia both have dismissed the allegations. In a press briefing, Kejriwal termed the whole case false and said he has known Sisodia for the past 22 years and his deputy is an honest man.
"When he became minister, Delhi government schools were in a poor condition. He worked day and night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child and a rickshaw driver's child can sit together to study," Kejriwal also said.
The central government has levelled several allegations against our people as the Aam Aadmi Party has been growing since its win in Punjab, Kejriwal also claimed.
A report on July 8 by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
The report alleges substantively financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Sisodia, who is the minister in charge of the Excise Department.
On Thursday, Kejriwal defied the advice of Saxena to skip a conference in Singapore and announced that he would go ahead with the scheduled visit.
-
Ambernath traffic police constable suspended for accepting bribe
A traffic police constable of Ambernath region in Thane has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police after he was caught on camera taking a bribe of ₹200 from a commuter who flouted traffic rules on Friday. The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police, was caught taking a bribe from a biker. He handed over the bike keys to the biker after he paid the money.
-
Pro-Khalistan graffiti found near Bhagat Singh’s statue in Ferozepur village
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled near Bhagat Singh's statue at Mudki village, 16 kilometres from the Ferozepur district headquarters, police said on Friday. Police are scanning the area's CCTV footage to identify the miscreants, said deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh. Earlier, on June 13, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled and posters pasted on the boundary wall of the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur.
-
Rajbhar gets ‘Y’ category security amid growing proximity to BJP
VARANASI The Uttar Pradesh government accorded 'Y' category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, which is being seen in the context of the SP ally's growing proximity to the ruling party. The development comes days after Rajbhar's party, an estranged ally of the Samajwadi Party, voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar is a second-time MLA from the Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur.
-
Service charge debate: Eatery owners hail latest order
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court put on hold the guidelines by Central Consumer Protection Authority that barred restaurants from adding a service charge to food bills. Justice Yashwant Varma observed, “If you don't want to pay, don't enter that restaurant. It is a question of choice.” The issue would need further consideration, the hearing concluded. In the meantime, all eateries have been asked to prominently display the levy of service charge.
-
Bengaluru, here are your details for Akasa Air flights set to take off in August
Akasa Air - is all set to begin their air services and start selling tickets online for the Bengaluru–Kochi flights. The airline has chosen Bengaluru as one of their initial arrival and destination points and the first flight from Bengaluru to Kochi will take off on August 12. According to the airlines, the flights to Kochi will departure from Bengaluru twice every day at 7.15 AM and 11AM.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics