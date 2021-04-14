IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal urges Centre to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 on priority
Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Kejriwal urges Centre to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 on priority

As the coronavirus disease continues to spike, Kejriwal said plasma stocks to treat Covid-19 patients are running very low and appealed to those who have recovered from the infection to be proactive in donating it.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said journalists should be treated as frontline workers and allowed vaccinations on priority, adding that the Delhi government is writing to the Centre in this regard. "Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard," Kejriwal told news agency ANI.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the highest-ever spike of 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the coronavirus infection. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.

As the coronavirus disease continued to spike, Kejriwal said plasma stocks to treat Covid-19 patients are running very low and appealed to those who have recovered from the infection to be proactive in donating it.

"This (fourth) wave is very dangerous. According to data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life are very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all Covid protocols," Kejriwal said yesterday.

He also appealed to people whose condition improves to shift to home isolation so beds can be utilised for patients in severe condition.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients. Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP