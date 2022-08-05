Kejriwal urges Delhiites to sing national anthem holding Tricolour on August 14

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to residents of the national capital to celebrate the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes and singing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14.

“On the eve of Independence Day, August 14, at 5 pm, the whole of Delhi will sing the national anthem with a Tricolour in hand. "We will all take a pledge to make India the best and No. 1 nation in the world (sic)," the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote on Twitter.

?????????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? 14 ?????, ??? 5 ??? ???? ?????? ??? ??? ?????? ???? ????? ?????????? ??????



"?? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ??????????? ?? No. 1 ??????? ????? ?? ???? ?????" pic.twitter.com/sGate0IMdR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2022

Kejriwal further said the AAP government will distribute “25 lakh flags” across the city, and the national flag will also be given to government schools so that students can take them home. "The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence. People are happy and every government is celebrating the occasion," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Haath Tiranga' and other events are being held to celebrate the occasion. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country that they sing the national anthem at 5 pm (on August 14)," he said during an online briefing.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 91st episode of his monthly radio broadcast, urged citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes on August 13 and 15, and also suggested putting the Tricolor as social media profile pictures.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway across the country to mark the 75th year of Independence. Earlier in the day, in Jammu's Poonch district, school children undertook a Tricolour rally on the third occasion of Article 370 abrogation. The school girls marched carrying Tricolour while chanting slogans of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the district administration of Poonch shared the video on its Twitter handle.