Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Land acquisition process begins for Delhi Metro's double-decker viaduct at Khanpur village

PTI |
Nov 14, 2024 09:48 PM IST

Land acquisition process begins for Delhi Metro's double-decker viaduct at Khanpur village

New Delhi, In a move expected to speed up construction of the Delhi Metro's Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor, the city government's revenue department has issued a notification for acquisition of more than 1,500 square metres of land in south Delhi's Khanpur village for constructing a double-decker viaduct, officials said on Thursday.

Land acquisition process begins for Delhi Metro's double-decker viaduct at Khanpur village
Land acquisition process begins for Delhi Metro's double-decker viaduct at Khanpur village

The notification said that in exercise of the power conferred by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, read with a 2014 Ministry of Home Affairs notification, it appeared to the Delhi lieutenant governor that 1,509.13 square metres of land was required in Khanpur village for public purpose to construct a metro viaduct and flyover.

A total of 36 landowners are likely to be affected due to the proposed acquisition, the notification said.

Any objection by the persons concerned can be raised against the proposed acquisition within 60 days of publication of the notification, issued on October 30.

The social impact assessment study of the project, conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, found the land parcel would serve legitimate and bona fide public purpose and have no adverse impact on the environment.

The viaduct will be on the upper deck while a six-lane, 2.4-kilometre flyover will run on the lower deck.

The project is part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Phase 4 corridor between Tughalakabad and Aerocity.

Construction of the double-decker viaduct at the Ambedkar Nagar t-point is currently under progress, said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director .

"Launching work of the pier caps at the metro level has been started and installation of crossbeams for the road flyover level has also been initiated," he said.

This will be south Delhi's first such construction where a metro line and a road flyover are being constructed one below the other, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //