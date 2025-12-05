LG, chief minister meet to review pollution control efforts

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursdayjointly chaired a high-level review meeting at Raj Niwas to assess the ongoing measures for controlling pollution in the national capital. Senior officials from multiple departments were directed to strengthen coordination and ensure strict compliance with pollution-control norms, officials aware of the matter said. The meeting was attended by urban development minister Ashish Sood, chief secretary Rajeev Verma and representatives of civic and landowning bodies (HT photo)

The meeting was attended by urban development minister Ashish Sood, chief secretary Rajeev Verma and representatives of civic and landowning bodies. Officials said the lieutenant governor and the chief minister emphasised that preventing dust pollution must remain a top priority, with agencies required to increase efforts to clean roads and contain waste and debris across the city.

Directions were issued to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to clear vacant land under its jurisdiction of accumulated waste and to prevent further dumping. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was asked to intensify cleanliness drives, while additional measures were discussed to reduce dust from construction and roadside activities, officials said.

“Accountability mechanisms would be strengthened to ensure better compliance. District magistrates have been instructed to inspect pollution-control measures within their jurisdictions and report gaps. They have also been authorised to record annual confidential reports (ACRs) of employees found negligent in these tasks,” Gupta said.

She informed that a separate review committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted, which will review pollution-control measures on a daily basis and issue orders or advisories thereafter. Compliance with these instructions will be mandatory for all departments.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been instructed to issue challans against government departments failing to meet pollution-control standards. FIRs will be registered against agencies that conduct unauthorised road-cutting work or leave sites unrepaired, with heads of departments held responsible, the CM said.

Officials stated that authorities will continue enforcement measures in coordination with public cooperation to curb pollution in the capital.