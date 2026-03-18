New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, chairing his first Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Wednesday, directed a comprehensive fire audit across the city. LG directs comprehensive fire audit in Delhi after multiple deaths in blaze in Palam

The direction came in the wake of a fire in a multi-storey building in southwest Delhi's Palam area that claimed nine lives and caused injuries to three others.

The Authority gave in principal approval to the Delhi Urban Flood Mitigation Plan with a proposed budget outlay of ₹21,000 crores, and decided to set up a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre and an Integrated Command and Control Centre for Delhi, an official statement said.

In a post on X, the LG office said, "Discussed today's unfortunate residential fire incident; directed a comprehensive fire audit across localities and institutions to strengthen prevention."

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also part of the high-level meeting where other issues like flooding and availability of LPG in city were discussed.

Sandhu also reviewed LPG, PNG, petrol and diesel availability amid the evolving geopolitical situation due to the conflict in West Asia, the LG office said.

Delhi Urban Flood Mitigation Plan approved by the DDMA focuses on strengthening drainage infrastructure, desilting of major drains, construction of additional stormwater channels, and real-time flood monitoring systems to significantly reduce urban flooding risks during monsoon.

The chief minister emphasised the need for timely implementation of the plan in view of upcoming monsoon season.

Gupta also emphasised on augmenting energy infrastructure through ensuring judicious use, promoting renewable energy integration, vigilant towards black marketing and hoarding and ensuring uninterrupted supply to critical installations during potential disruption, the statement said.

The DDMA also reviewed the energy demand and supply scenario in the context of the emerging current geopolitical situation due to conflict in Gulf countries, it said.

The proposed EOC and the Integrated Command and Control Centre will serve as the nerve centre for disaster management, enabling real-time coordination, predictive analytics using AI and satellite data, and swift response mechanisms across all disaster scenarios including floods, earthquakes, fires, and chemical emergencies, the statement added.

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