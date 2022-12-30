LG instructs Delhi Police to ensure time-bound promotions

Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to ensure that all matters pertaining to career progression and promotions including the requirements of revised Recruitment Rules, Raj Niwas officials said.

While meeting special commissioner of police (human resources department) RS Krishnia during the call-on, the LG instructed him to follow revised recruitment rules related to the junior ranks of the Delhi police personnel. “It must be ensured that all matters pertaining to career progression and promotions are addressed immediately and solutions to all issues pertaining to benefits like pensions and compassionate appointments are taken up in a time bound manner,” said the press statement, issued from Raj Niwas.

Outlining the initiatives by the LG to boost the career progression of cadres of government of NCT of Delhi Subordinate Services, the statement said that after assuming the charge as LG, he had directed the services department and chief secretary to take all steps to provide more jobs opportunities in various departments of Delhi government to the officials of the Delhi Subordinate Services Cadre and ensure their promotions to improve the morale of employees and to mitigate the problems of retired government servants. “In this regard, updation of Recruitment Rules of various posts has been started and steps have been taken to resolve and clear pension cases in time-bound manner. Requisitions have been made with Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for early filling up of all vacant posts in various departments of the Delhi government. In line with the same, a requisition was sent to DSSSB for recruitment of 1,400 junior assistants,” it stated.

It further said that the Services Department had recently promoted 1,057 junior assistants as senior assistants and 359 senior assistants as assistant section officer (ASO). “In addition, 32 newly recruited ASOs were allotted department for their appointment. Services Department has also promoted many officials of administrative cadre after June 2022, which included 134 stenographer grade officials and 87 class-IV employees,” it said.