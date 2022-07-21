L-G junks Delhi govt plea seeking nod for Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend summit
In a setback for Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena has rejected the file submitted by the Delhi government seeking his approval for the chief minister's Singapore visit to attend a summit in August since it's a conference of mayors, said the L-G office on Thursday.
The L-G advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying.
ANI added that Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA and NDMC apart from the city government.
The L-G said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be 'inappropriate' for a chief minister to attend it.
Recently, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest an alleged delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS) on August 2-3 and said that stopping the planned visit of a chief minister to such an important platform is against the interests of the country.
According to an official from the Delhi government, the chief minister has termed the delay as “wrong”. “The Singapore government has invited chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to present the Delhi model at the global summit. It will be presented before the world leaders,” the official said.
Last month, a row erupted over the “delay” in permission to the visit. The World Cities Summit (WCS) is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. According to an official from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the chief minister’s office (CMO) submitted a file to the lieutenant governor’s (L-G) office on June 7 seeking approval for the official foreign tour, but the approval has not been given yet.
Punjab minister asks RERA to redress property disputes promptly
Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Thursday asked officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure a quick property dispute redressal mechanism. While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the authority's website, Arora asked RERA to ensure compliance of obligations to promoters, allottees and real estate agents.
2 arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles
The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested two accused for motor vehicle theft. The two stole bikes, created fake documents and sold them on OLX. Eleven stolen bikes have been recovered by the police. The duo – Mohammed Shaikh, 22, and Abubakar Shaikh, 22 – both residents of Kalyan, used to search bikes on sale on OLX site and asked the sellers for their documents and other details.
Taste of Life: Swadeshi support to make arrowroot a familiar bite in Marathi kitchens
GG Agarkar and BG Tilak stressed the close interdependence between agricultural and industrial progress in their newspapers “Kesari” and “Mahratta” in the last decades of the 19th century. Narayan Ramchandra Gogate experimented with cultivating cotton, coffee, and arrowroot at his village land in Dapoli near Ratnagiri. “Kesari” and “Mahratta” took it upon themselves to introduce arrowroot to the citizens of Maharashtra. Gogate had then been experimenting for five years with arrowroot cultivation.
NITI Aayog India Innovation Index: Karnataka tops list for third year running
Karnataka has ranked first in the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index (2021 report) for a third time in a row; the state has topped the list in both previous editions too. The first edition was released in October 2019 and second in January 2021. In the latest edition Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood second, third and fourth in the list of top states.
Stabbed in the back by people we trusted, says Aaditya Thackeray on Shinde camp
Bhiwandi: Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dared lawmakers who switched sides to resign their assembly seats and win their seats in fresh elections, insisting that the Eknath Shinde-led government was unlawful, undemocratic and will not survive for long. Shinde, along with 39 other Sena lawmakers, joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in Maharashtra.
