LG monitors G20 Summit prep, Delhi ministers hold reviews

The office of lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday said that district-level monitoring committees constituted to review G20 preparations in the city have held five meetings so far, and have submitted status report with pictorial “before and after” evidence of work done. Outside the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj visited parts of the New Delhi district to review the work done by agencies to clean and beautify these areas.

The LG’s office said that over the past few days, Saxena visited areas around ISBT, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, several parts of Lutyen’s Delhi, India Gate, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, and the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to IGI airport, among other areas to review the preparation work.

“Pragati Maidan, which is the venue for the Summit, has been fully decked up, and the LG has been regularly inspecting it since the national capital was inundated by floods in July this year,” said an official from the LG’s office.

Atishi, who holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, visited Lodhi Road and areas near Pragati Maidan. “As Delhi will welcome the G20 delegates soon, we aspire to showcase our finest work to them,” she said, adding that PWD has installed street art near Pragati Maidan as part of the beautification work.

Bharadwaj, who visited Moti Bagh and Greater Kailash 2, said several roads in Delhi have been developed along European standards. “Anyone who comes to Delhi will see that the city is modern yet historic. It has the red Fort, tombs and monuments while it also has electric buses and European style roads. People of Delhi are also happy that the taxpayers’ money is being utilised for the city’s beautification and redevelopment,” he said.

