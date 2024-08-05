LG recommends suspension of RC Meena for drunken car accident in Delhi

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended the suspension of Ramesh Chander Meena, deputy commissioner in the excise department, after he was allegedly found involved in an accident reported in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday in a drunken state. According to the official, Meena’s medical examination at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital confirmed consumption of alcohol. (Representational image)

“Meena was driving his car in an inebriated state, hit a bike and dragged it for 2km before the vehicles turned into fireballs. The bike rider escaped with minor injuries,” an official from the LG secretariat said.

According to the official, Meena’s medical examination at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital confirmed consumption of alcohol.

“Directorate of Vigilance proposed that the above act of DANICS amounts to serious misconduct and unbecoming of government servant and the competent authority may take a view with regard to placing the officer under suspension so that disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against Ramesh Chander Meena,” the official said.

Police said that the accused was driving a Creta and first hit a few vehicles parked on the road before hitting a bike taxi. Both vehicles burst into flames but the drivers managed to escape.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of rash driving, endangering human life, and mischief by fire.

HT reached out to Meena for a comment but he did not respond.