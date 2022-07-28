LG seeks plan for revision of circle rates in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday asked the revenue department officials to prepare a presentation for revising circle rates in Delhi, an important development that could make raise property rates in the city, according to the officials in the LG office.
Circle rates are the minimum government fixed prices at which a property sale or transfer can be done. Circle rates were last revised in the city in 2014.
The officials added that the LG has also directed for expediting the process to implement Delhi Development Authority’s land pooling policy.
The LG issued the directions during a meeting to review the functioning of the revenue department.
“The department was asked to expedite seeking legal opinion on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of the land pooling policy and apprise the action taken within three days. It was also asked to reconcile the 142 pending land acquisition awards with DDA within one month,” a statement issued by Raj Niwas said.
The statement said that the LG also gave instructions to dispose of the pending claims for payment of ex-gratia to the families of Covid victims within 15 days. The meeting was attended by chief secretary, principal secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner, and all district magistrates, the statement added.
The statement said that the LG pointed towards the order that had led to sealing thousands of borewells in the city irrespective of the water table in the area. “The department was instructed to examine the map of Delhi prepared by Central Ground Water Board to identify locations where water table is high, and accordingly frame a policy in this regard. De-sealing of borewells at such sites accompanied by pit holes to recharge groundwater will help meet the city’s water requirements in an environmentally sustainable manner,” the statement said.
The revenue department has also been instructed to create a template for monitoring the progress of restoration and renovation of water bodies by the respective district magistrates.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics