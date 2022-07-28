Home / Cities / Delhi News / LG seeks plan for revision of circle rates in Delhi
delhi news

LG seeks plan for revision of circle rates in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday asked the revenue department officials to prepare a presentation for revising circle rates in Delhi, an important development that could make raise property rates in the city, according to the officials in the LG office
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday asked the revenue department officials to prepare a presentation for revising circle rates in Delhi, an important development that could make raise property rates in the city, according to the officials in the LG office.

Circle rates are the minimum government fixed prices at which a property sale or transfer can be done. Circle rates were last revised in the city in 2014.

The officials added that the LG has also directed for expediting the process to implement Delhi Development Authority’s land pooling policy.

The LG issued the directions during a meeting to review the functioning of the revenue department.

“The department was asked to expedite seeking legal opinion on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of the land pooling policy and apprise the action taken within three days. It was also asked to reconcile the 142 pending land acquisition awards with DDA within one month,” a statement issued by Raj Niwas said.

The statement said that the LG also gave instructions to dispose of the pending claims for payment of ex-gratia to the families of Covid victims within 15 days. The meeting was attended by chief secretary, principal secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner, and all district magistrates, the statement added.

The statement said that the LG pointed towards the order that had led to sealing thousands of borewells in the city irrespective of the water table in the area. “The department was instructed to examine the map of Delhi prepared by Central Ground Water Board to identify locations where water table is high, and accordingly frame a policy in this regard. De-sealing of borewells at such sites accompanied by pit holes to recharge groundwater will help meet the city’s water requirements in an environmentally sustainable manner,” the statement said.

The revenue department has also been instructed to create a template for monitoring the progress of restoration and renovation of water bodies by the respective district magistrates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Meanwhile, when contacted Anil Atwal, Nuh mining officer, confirmed that show cause notices have been issued to 12 stone crusher operators. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed

    The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.

  • The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station when the incidemt took place. (Representative Image /HT File)

    Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered

    A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.

  • The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder

    Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.

  • The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). (Representative Image/HT File)

    Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak

    The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.

  • The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village, worked as a contractual sanitation worker in the Panipat municipal corporation. (Representative Image/HT FIle)

    Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder

    Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out