LG seeks plan for revision of circle rates in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday asked the revenue department officials to prepare a presentation for revising circle rates in Delhi, an important development that could make raise property rates in the city, according to the officials in the LG office.

Circle rates are the minimum government fixed prices at which a property sale or transfer can be done. Circle rates were last revised in the city in 2014.

The officials added that the LG has also directed for expediting the process to implement Delhi Development Authority’s land pooling policy.

The LG issued the directions during a meeting to review the functioning of the revenue department.

“The department was asked to expedite seeking legal opinion on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of the land pooling policy and apprise the action taken within three days. It was also asked to reconcile the 142 pending land acquisition awards with DDA within one month,” a statement issued by Raj Niwas said.

The statement said that the LG also gave instructions to dispose of the pending claims for payment of ex-gratia to the families of Covid victims within 15 days. The meeting was attended by chief secretary, principal secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner, and all district magistrates, the statement added.

The statement said that the LG pointed towards the order that had led to sealing thousands of borewells in the city irrespective of the water table in the area. “The department was instructed to examine the map of Delhi prepared by Central Ground Water Board to identify locations where water table is high, and accordingly frame a policy in this regard. De-sealing of borewells at such sites accompanied by pit holes to recharge groundwater will help meet the city’s water requirements in an environmentally sustainable manner,” the statement said.

The revenue department has also been instructed to create a template for monitoring the progress of restoration and renovation of water bodies by the respective district magistrates.