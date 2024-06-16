Life convict arrested by Delhi Police after skipping parole for 3 years

The Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old life convict, identified as Nitin Verma, who allegedly jumped parole three years ago and was hiding in Guwahati, said officers on Sunday. Verma was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 for the murder of his pregnant wife and parents in Palam Village and was released on parole during the Covid-19 pandemic and failed to return or surrender, added police. The accused was released from prison in 2021 during the pandemic and was to surrender later but he fled from Delhi. (Representational Image)

According to police, on April 19, 2008, Verma allegedly stabbed his wife and parents multiple times at their home with a sharp weapon. Verma fled after his neighbours discovered the bodies. He later admitted himself to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, claiming to have been in a road accident. However, police determined that the accident was staged to create a fake alibi, and Verma was arrested following interrogation. It was found that he had killed his family after they discovered his extramarital affair and confronted him.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Goel said, “Verma was jailed and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released in 2021 during the pandemic and was to surrender later but he fled from Delhi. We gathered information about his family, friends, local contacts, and technical details. He was not in town…”

A team led by assistant commissioner of police Umesh Barthwal and inspector Vivek Malik examined call detail records of Verma and his associates. An investigator revealed, “We found that he was working in Daryaganj selling electronic items and taking them to Assam to sell at inflated prices. An inquiry revealed that Verma left Daryaganj in May this year. We suspected he was hiding in Assam as he had built contacts there and conducting a business.”

Police discovered that Verma frequently changed his mobile handset, SIM cards, and appearance to evade capture. His colleagues suggested he might be in Guwahati.

“Several raids were conducted in Guwahati. Verma’s photos were shared with locals. We then found him and arrested him on Saturday. He was trying to set up a business there. His previous business ideas had failed in Delhi,” added the investigator.