Locals allege waste dumping in Aravalli region, seek action

Residents of several villages near Tauru, located near the Aravalli hills, have raised serious concerns over alleged illegal waste dumping in the region, with community leaders saying that the alleged dumping has not only polluted the local environment but also posed significant health risks to the people. Waste dumped on Nuh-Tauru road in the Aravalli region on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to Nuh municipal officials, the alleged dumping is done by a private contractor under the aegis of a municipal waste management project. The waste is allegedly being dumped late at night along the Nuh-Tauru Road and surrounding areas, locals said.

Municipal authorities said that they have taken notice of the issue, and action is being taken to remove the waste and fix accountability.

The matter came to the fore after some villagers saw that waste was being offloaded in the Aravalli hills and nearby areas after midnight.

Shamim Ahmed, head of Chahlka village, said, “The waste is being dumped on the outskirts of our village. This is not just polluting the environment but also putting our health at risk.”

Another resident, Zuber Khan, alleged that a private contractor dumps the waste in the Aravallis every night after 2am. “ We have seen men from the contractor’s team engaging in this illegal activity. It’s a direct threat to the ecology of the area,” he said.

Shahrukh Khan, another villager, added, “The dumping is causing severe pollution and hygiene issues in the village. Children and elderly people are the worst affected due to the deteriorating air quality and unhygienic conditions.”

According to locals, the dumped waste includes untreated garbage collected from various areas.

This waste is supposed to be processes at a designated plant under the Bio-Remediation of Legacy Waste Project. Instead, the waste has been clandestinely discarded in villages such as Chahlka and mining zones of Nuh, they said.

“We request the government to take strict action to prevent such activities in the future and ensure proper disposal of waste,” Ahmed said.

Dr Sushil Kumar, municipal commissioner of Nuh, confirmed the allegations and acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

“The incident has come to our notice and immediate action will be taken. Teams will be deployed to monitor and prevent illegal dumping. The dumped waste will be removed without delay,” he said.