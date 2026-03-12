New Delhi, Delhi-NCR's renowned wedding feasts, characterised by giant cauldrons of biryani and endless live cooking stations, depend heavily on a consistent supply of LPG cylinders. However, supply disruptions have raised concerns among wedding planners and caterers. LPG crisis: Delhi wedding planners warn catering costs may rise 10-20 per cent

Planners and caterers warn that ongoing supply disruptions and rising prices of commercial LPG cylinders might lead to an increase in wedding catering costs by approximately 10 to 20 per cent if the situation persists.

This warning comes as restaurants and commercial kitchens in various parts of the city report irregular LPG supplies, prompting vendors who organise large wedding events to monitor the situation closely ahead of upcoming ceremonies.

Mohsin Khan, a planner with Vivah Luxury Weddings, stated that large wedding events heavily rely on commercial LPG cylinders, and the current supply situation is already causing anxiety among vendors.

"Caterers for weddings and large events need substantial commercial cylinders for bulk cooking and live stations. Many vendors report that their stock lasts only two to four days, so we are already witnessing discussions about simpler menus, fewer live cooking options, and price hikes of around 10 to 15 per cent being passed on to clients," he explained.

Khan has also advised couples to secure caterers before the situation escalates. "Some teams are bulk-preparing off-site or suggesting smaller guest lists. I recommend that couples lock in caterers early and have backup plans," he added.

With the widening West Asia conflict disrupting energy supplies, the government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top.

Under the revised allocation, the requirements of these sectors will be fully met first before gas is supplied to other sectors, according to a gazette notification.

Sangeeta, a wedding planner based in South Delhi, highlighted that catering costs could increase significantly if the situation does not improve. "If the issue persists in the coming days, we could see a rise of around 10 to 20 per cent in catering costs," she said.

Adding that there has been no major increase yet, she shared, "The catering portion is a major part of the overall wedding budget, so if catering prices increase, it will directly affect the final cost for clients."

Another wedding planner from northwest Delhi noted that outdoor weddings could face a greater impact because caterers rely almost entirely on LPG cylinders. "If the function is in a hotel or resort, they usually have pipeline gas and may not face much difficulty. But in outdoor weddings, caterers rely heavily on LPG cylinders," he said.

He further described the extensive use of gas cylinders during events, mentioning that "Food must be kept warm for two to three hours while guests are served, requiring continuous gas use. If the shortage continues, catering prices will inevitably increase, and clients may have to pay thousands of rupees more."

Some planners also indicated that caterers might manage fuel usage if the situation worsens. "Caterers may choose to reduce the number of live cooking stations to avoid significant gas consumption," Sangeeta noted.

City caterers have linked the concern to rising commercial LPG prices. "Previously, we paid about ₹1,700 to ₹1,800 for commercial cylinders, but some industry colleagues have reported prices soaring to around ₹3,000," said Rajesh of the Dwarka-based catering firm Get Your Menu.

He added that if the situation continues, catering prices could increase by at least 10 per cent, depending on the package and number of dishes chosen by the client.

Vitnesh Gaur of Wedding Decor by Gaur in South Delhi anticipates that any price increase could be reflected in per-plate catering costs. "If a plate currently costs around ₹2,000, it could go up to around ₹2,500 if gas prices rise because LPG and fuel costs play a major role in catering operations," he said.

As an example, he noted, "If we cater for around 100 guests and currently charge between ₹1 to ₹2 lakh, the total cost could increase to around ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh depending on the chosen package," Gaur said, adding that his team has not faced immediate supply issues yet.

Himanshu Mittal of Foxnut Catering in Chhatarpur said any increase could initially be moderate. "There is a possibility that plate prices could increase by around five per cent if the situation continues," he said, adding that LPG is one of several operational costs for caterers and that the company has not yet faced supply disruptions.

