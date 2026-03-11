New Delhi, Concern over LPG supply has come to haunt capital residents and students alike, with many households turning to induction stoves, risking higher electricity bills, while students in rented accommodations are forced to increasingly rely on ordered meals as the widening West Asia conflict disrupts energy supplies. LPG supply 'disruption' worries Delhi residents; students forced to eat outside

Resident groups said the situation is fueling panic among families who have limited LPG stock, with uncertainty over when they will get refills.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents of Joint Association , an umbrella body representing about 2,500 RWAs across Delhi, said several residents have approached the organisation complaining that they are unable to get LPG cylinders and are forced to rely on alternatives.

"There are people who are coming to us saying they are not getting gas cylinders anywhere and are forced to use induction stoves. But they are worried this will lead to a significant increase in electricity bills, and are unsure how long they can continue like this," Goyal said.

The government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically-produced natural gas, placing LPG production, besides that of CNG and piped cooking gas, at the top.

BN Jha, president of the Mukherjee Nagar RWA, said the issue is particularly affecting students who live alone or in paying guest accommodations in the area, which has a large student population.

He said several students have reported that they are unable to get LPG refills and are therefore compelled to rely on outside food, increasing daily expenses. In some PG accommodations, the shortage has also reportedly led to a drop in meal services.

"Students have reported that they are not getting gas refills and are forced to eat outside. In some PGs, residents have said meals have been reduced over past few days, and some are serving only one meal a day," Jha said.

Sanjay Gupta, president of the Model Town RWA, said residents are worried about extinguishing their remaining LPG stock.

"Many residents are visiting local distributors every morning just to ensure their booking is confirmed. One person said the LPG cylinder he is currently using is about to finish, but he is unable to get a refill anywhere," Gupta said.

Some RWAs have also pointed to concerns among residents who rely on piped natural gas .

BS Vohra, president of the Federation of North East Delhi RWAs, said many households in the area depend on PNG connections and do not maintain LPG connections as per existing norms.

He said residents fear that if their piped gas supply is disrupted, they may not have access to LPG as a backup.

"Those who have PNG connections are generally not supposed to keep LPG connections. So the concern among residents is that if their PNG supply gets affected, they will not have the option of shifting to LPG either" Vohra said.

