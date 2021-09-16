Home / Cities / Delhi News / Major fire breaks out at factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri
Major fire breaks out at factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri

Mayapuri factory fire: As many as 18 fire tenders have been pressed into action; the blaze is yet to be doused. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 10:55 AM IST

A fire broke out on Thursday morning at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area. According to fire department officials, the emergency response personnel received news of the blaze at around 9:30am this morning, the site being a factory in Mayapuri Phase-2 of the national capital.

As many as 18 fire tenders have been pressed into action; however, the fire is yet to be doused, news agency ANI reported.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

