Maliwal assault case: court takes cognisance of charge sheet

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a Delhi Police charge sheet filed against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Swati Maliwal, and extended his judicial custody till August 24, the next date of hearing. Delhi Police with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave CM's residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case in May, 2024. (PTI)

Maliwal on May 13 alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the CM’s official residence. The aide in turn filed a counter complaint, accusing Maliwal of forcefully entering the CM’s premises and using abusive language.

On Tuesday, judicial magistrate first class Gaurav Goyal observed that the materials placed on record by Delhi Police are sufficient to proceed further with the case.

The police on July 16 had filed a nearly 500-page charge sheet in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Kumar had earlier moved two bail applications before the trial court. His first bail application was dismissed on May 27, while the second one was rejected on June 7. The Delhi high court on July 12 also dismissed Kumar’s bail application, and the chief minister’s aide on July 19 approached the Supreme Court for bail.

Kumar has also challenged his arrest before the high court, claiming it to be illegal.