Man apprehended after he enters Brij Bhushan’s house in Delhi

A man was handed over to police on Friday morning after he entered the official residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police said. The man is currently being questioned by the police. (File AP photo)

According to police, the man began enquiring about Bhushan after which he was caught by the staffers.

The man is currently being questioned by the police.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said the man began enquiring about Singh’s whereabouts before he was held.

Meanwhile, the man’s family claimed that he is a patient with mental health issues.

They have submitted medical documents to substantiate their claims, but police said they will verify them.

Also Read: Sexual harassment, no Pocso: Delhi Police charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi Police on Thursday had charged Singh with sexual harassment, stalking, and assault or force to outrage the modesty of a woman but told another court to cancel a second case filed against the strongman politician under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act due to a lack of corroborating evidence.

Deputy police commissioner Pranav Tayal said Singh – a six-time member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). His aide, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, was charged under IPC sections 109 (abetment), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation), added Tayal.

Singh faces a maximum jail term of five years under Section 354, three years under 354A, and three years under 354D.In case an accused has been convicted under 354D previously, they face up to five years in jail.

The 1,082-page charge sheet was submitted to additional chief metropolitan magistrate Deepak Kumar at Rouse Avenue court. It was put up for consideration on June 22.