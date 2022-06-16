Man arrested for alleged rape, assault of minor girl near Badarpur
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping an eight-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Molarband Extension near Badarpur, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon and was reported to the police around 3 pm.
The suspect, who lived in the same neighbourhood and worked as a labourer, fled the crime scene, but was nabbed from his aunt’s house in Haryana’s Palwal late in the evening.
Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said that the Badarpur police received the complaint call on Wednesday afternoon. “A police team immediately reached the place and the eight-year-old girl was sent to AIIMS with her mother for medical assistance. The mother in her statement told the police that her daughter was raped by a man, originally hailing from Agra, but living in their neighbourhood.”
Police said that a case of rape, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt was registered under sections 376, 342 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and also under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
An investigating team was formed and ordered to nab the suspect. Through technical investigation, the team members tracked the suspect’s location in a village near Palwal.
“A raid was conducted and he was arrested from his aunt’s house,” added the DCP.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics