Man arrested for alleged rape, assault of minor girl near Badarpur

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping an eight-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Molarband Extension near Badarpur, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon and was reported to the police around 3 pm.

The suspect, who lived in the same neighbourhood and worked as a labourer, fled the crime scene, but was nabbed from his aunt’s house in Haryana’s Palwal late in the evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said that the Badarpur police received the complaint call on Wednesday afternoon. “A police team immediately reached the place and the eight-year-old girl was sent to AIIMS with her mother for medical assistance. The mother in her statement told the police that her daughter was raped by a man, originally hailing from Agra, but living in their neighbourhood.”

Police said that a case of rape, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt was registered under sections 376, 342 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and also under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An investigating team was formed and ordered to nab the suspect. Through technical investigation, the team members tracked the suspect’s location in a village near Palwal.

“A raid was conducted and he was arrested from his aunt’s house,” added the DCP.