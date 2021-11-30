Man arrested for assaulting, robbing Delhi cop

Delhi Police arrested a man on Monday who robbed and thrashed a police constable, after which he went on to shoot a gun at a property dealer’s office in Jahangirpuri area.

Police said that the man has a criminal history and is involved in cases such as attempt to murder and armed robberies.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that the man and his associate assaulted and robbed a beat constable of Jahangirpuri police station on Thursday, and pointed a pistol at him, after which he fired rounds at the office of a property dealer.

Speaking of the incident, DCP Yadav said that on Thursday, beat constable Amardeep was on duty in the area. He said two people started walking behind him and hurling abuses at him.

When the constable stopped him and identified himself, one of them took out a pistol and pressed it against his chest, but could not fire the weapon. He then started beating the constable along with his associate, robbed his wallet and left him injured. Shortly after that, he opened fire outside the office of a property dealer and then fled from there.

Police said that a case was registered on Amardeep’s complaint. “Today, on the basis of technical surveillance and a tip, our team laid a trap to nab the accused, Pramod, near Narela industrial area. When the police signalled Pramod to stop, he started firing at the police. We returned fire, and Pramod was shot in the leg,” said DCP Yadav.

He added an investigation was on to nab the other suspect.