Man arrested for desecrating idol outside temple in Delhi

A 33-year-old man allegedly broke an idol outside a temple using a stone in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi on Friday afternoon, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, adding that they arrested the suspect. Kumar was nabbed some 500 metres from the temple within an hour of the call to the police control room . (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (south), Chandan Chowdhary, identified the accused as Sarvesh Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, and said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“He has been booked on charges of promoting enmity based on religion, damage to a place of worship, deliberately outraging religious feelings, and mischief,” the DCP said.

According to another senior police officer not authorised to speak to the media, Kumar is also a drug abuser.

The incident occurred outside the Shani temple in Gupta Colony a little after noon. A local man named Shreepal Singh noticed the damage soon after Kumar left the spot and called the police.

“The identity of the suspect was unknown at the beginning. We checked the CCTV footage and conducted a local inquiry to identify him,” the officer said.

Kumar was nabbed some 500 metres from the temple within an hour of the call to the police control room (PCR). “He was still under the influence of alcohol when we nabbed him,” the DCP added.