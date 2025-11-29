New Delhi, A 33-year-old man has been arrested two months after he allegedly stabbed a man in northeast Delhi’s Jahangir Puri, an official said on Saturday. Man arrested in stabbing case in Delhi's Jahangir Puri

The accused, identified as Kuvesh alias Vicky alias Somine, a resident of Bhalswa village, was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Jahangir Puri police station, he added.

"The case pertains to a September 4 incident in which complainant Raju, a resident of Swaroop Vihar, was allegedly attacked by three men, Monu Sharma, Kuvesh, and their associate, known as Kallu Dada, near a DDA park behind a gas agency in Bhalswa village," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Raju had gone to meet Monu on his request. An argument over an old dispute led to the trio allegedly stabbing Raju multiple times in the abdomen, arm, and face. The accused fled after the assault, and a case was filed on September 10.

The police said a trap was laid in Jahangir Puri on Friday, and Kuvesh, who had come to meet an associate, was apprehended.

During questioning, Kuvesh told investigators he had drifted into criminal activities in 2008 after befriending a man named Sanjay while working at a clothes shop in Jahangir Puri.

He was first arrested in 2010 and subsequently faced several criminal cases, the police said.

The accused also claimed that he and his associates had murdered Sanjay in 2014 following a personal dispute, for which he was arrested and later released on bail last year, they added.

The police said the September attack on Raju was carried out to avenge injuries allegedly caused earlier by the victim to Monu's brother.

Investigators said the accused has previous involvement in at least four criminal cases, including robbery, theft, illegal arms possession and murder. His family is financially weak, and both his father and brother work as rickshaw pullers.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.