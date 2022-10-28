Man arrested over scuffle in Delhi

A day after a scuffle broke out in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar between Rohingya refugees and another group, Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case and arrested one person in connection with the incident.

A police officer aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity, said, “There is no Rohingya angle in connection with the incident.”

A group of Rohingya refugees in Madanpur Khadar had on Wednesday morning alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents. Police said the scuffle took place between a woman and a man who runs a garage after his car’s windscreens were allegedly broken.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Hasina Begum, who is eight months pregnant and sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, said she was attacked and at least four women and a child from the refugee camp were also beaten up. “The group of men attacked people in our camp because they had an issue with children playing on the road,” Begum alleged.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said that a case of assault on a woman has been registered under sections 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code, adding that the arrested person has been identified as Imran, the garage owner.