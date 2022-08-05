Man arrested with 12 pistols in Delhi-Faridabad border
New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said they had busted an interstate syndicate involved in sale and supply of illegal firearms after arresting a 24-year-old member of the gang with 12 pistols and as many cartridges.
The arrested gunrunner, Dhruv alias Pappi from Rajasthan, was caught on Tuesday from near Delhi-Faridabad border following information that he would be coming there to deliver a consignment of arms and ammunition to his contact from Delhi, the police said.
Previously involved in four cases of dacoity and an arms smuggling case registered in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Dhruv had been procuring illegal firearms and ammunition from unauthorised manufacturers at tribal areas in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to criminals in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh for the past three years, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh.
“Since he is part of an organised syndicate, we have arrested him under section 25 (8) of the amended Arms Act having the provision of a minimum sentence of 10 years that can be extended upto life imprisonment,” the DCP said.
During the interrogation, DCP Singh said, Dhruv disclosed that he earlier worked as a carrier of illegal firearms for an arms trafficker of Rajasthan. But subsequently he developed his own network of sellers, suppliers and receivers that formed an interstate syndicate.
“Dhruv procured one semi-automatic pistol in Khargone for ₹10,000 and sold it to his client for ₹25,000, making a profit of nearly ₹15,000. A single shot pistol was purchased for ₹3,000 and sold for ₹6,000. He confessed to having supplied over 400 illicit firearms in Delhi-NCR in the last three years. Efforts are on to nab other members of the network,” added Singh.
Police said in 2019, Dhruv along with his six associates had intercepted a truck loaded with edible oil near Agra in Uttar Pradesh, abducted its driver and helper and looted the edible oil valued over ₹50 lakh at gunpoint.
Delhi: International immigration racket busted, six held
New Delhi: The IGI Airport unit of Delhi police on Thursday arrested six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents in Gujarat. The other agent Jha was working as biometric operator in a Aadhar card centre in Valsaad,”Tanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport)e said.
Bathinda town planner moves bail plea in Ludhiana brawl case
Following the bail application filed by municipal town planner of Bathinda SS Bindra, the court has issued notice to police, asking them to produce details of the case before it. The next hearing of the case is on Friday. Videos of the brawl have also been widely circulated on social networking sites.
Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added. In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment.
Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and Goel. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International airport by the Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.
