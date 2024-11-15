Man batters wife to death with grinding stone in north Delhi

A 45-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death with a grinding stone in Samaypur Badli in north Delhi on Thursday morning because he suspected she was having an affair with another man, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested. When police entered the house, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her face and head. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Sapna, who was allegedly killed by her second husband Kushal Pal, a resident of Khera Garhi, a senior police officer said. Police said that the victim’s landlord, Kamal Singh, 42, called the police on Thursday noon to report the murder.

When police entered the house, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her face and head. “Her two children returned from school at 11.30pm and saw their mother lying on the floor in a pool of blood in their third floor house. They informed the house owner on the ground floor who informed us,” said a police officer.

Police registered a case on charges of murder and began probe.

Singh told police that the couple had moved here three months ago and were living with two children — a son and daughter aged between eight and 10. Pal, the accused, worked in a nearby rice mill.

“With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, we arrested the victim’s husband within a few hours,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused said Sapna was in a relationship with another man. “He said she had two daughters from her previous marriage. One of these daughters had eloped with a boy in their village in Uttar Pradesh. Four days, Sapna went to the village with her boyfriend to lodge a case in connection with the elopement,” the officer said.

When Sapna returned to Delhi, Pal was furious when he learned she had travelled in the company of another man to her village, police said. After their children left for school on Thursday, the two had a fight and in a fit of rage, Pal allegedly hit her with a grinding stone multiple times on her head and face, police said.

“Sapna returned to Delhi from the village about half an hour an hour before her and Pal’s children had to leave for school at 7.30am. Pal went to drop the children to school and returned. The incident must have happened after he came,” Singh said.

Singh said that when the children returned from school, they found the house latched from the outside. When he opened the door, he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood and started shouting and crying.