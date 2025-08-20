An 18-year-old man has been arrested and two of his 17-year-old friends have been apprehended for allegedly bludgeoning a 40-year-old vagabond to death because he looked at the 18-year-old’s girlfriend when they were all sitting in a park in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony. Man bludgeoned by teens in south Delhi

A senior police officer said that the victim was a homeless identified as Gunga and the arrested accused was identified as Dinesh Kumar, resident of Kalkaji.

Police said that around 10am on August 13, they received a call regarding a dead body lying in the park in Astha Kunj. When police reached the spot, they found a man lying with dried blood all around. “With the help of local intelligence, he was identified as a homeless person who used to stay near the Iskon temple,” the officer said.

A murder case was registered and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and analysed in which the accused were seen taking an auto-rikshaw. “Their photographs were developed and they were identified with the help of local intelligence. The three were taken into custody on Saturday and Sunday,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Dinesh, his girlfriend and two of his friends were sitting in the park when the accused passed them by and looked at the girlfriend. “Dinesh thought that the victim had stared at his girlfriend. He and his friends bludgeoned with him stones and beat him with sticks,” the officer said.