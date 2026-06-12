Man bludgeons wife to death in Delhi’s Seelampur, on the run

New Delhi A case of murder was filed against the husband, police said. (Getty Images)

A 35-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, reportedly by her husband, in the early hours of Thursday at their house in Gautampuri near Seelampur over a domestic dispute, police officers aware of the matter said. The husband, Daud Ishaq Khan, 36, was arrested in the evening, police said.

The woman’s family alleged that the man did not disclose he was already married and last week, he suddenly brought home four children from his first marriage to live with him, causing the dispute.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahool Alwal said that the police were informed of the murder in the morning, following which a team found the body in the house, a two-room flat on the second floor. She was declared dead on arrival at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and the body has been sent for an autopsy, he said.

“A case of murder was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During interrogation, Khan said that an argument broke out between them over a trivial issue, and he assaulted her with a mini-hammer. The weapon used in the offence and the clothes he wore at the time of the murder have been recovered,” said DCP Alwal.

The woman’s family identified her as Razda, who went by a single name. They said the fight may have stemmed from the fact that the husband, an autorickshaw driver by profession, was already married and had four children with his first wife, who lives in Goa. The accused married Razda on February 14 and started living here, the victim’s brother-in-law, Rizwan, said.

Rizwan said that at around 5.30am, Daud’s sister, who lives in a flat on the first floor in the same building as the victim, called him and alleged that Daud had attacked Razda with a hammer and fled the house, leaving her bleeding and unconscious.

“I rushed to Rizwan’s flat and found my sister-in-law bleeding. Police arrived and rushed her to the hospital,” said Rizwan.

Rizwan said that around a week ago, Daud brought his four children home to keep them with him. Razda opposed it as she was unaware of his first marriage and children. “On Wednesday, Daud sent his children to their grandparents house and killed my sister-in-law,” he said.