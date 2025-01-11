Man dies in car collision in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, driver flees

A man died after the car he was in collided with another vehicle in Safdarjung Enclave area of southwest Delhi on Saturday morning, police said, adding that the driver of the other car was absconding. Visuals from the accident site showed traffic moving slowly on the road as police inspected the damaged vehicles.(ANI)

According to the investigation so far, there was no one other than the drivers in both the cars, news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

Delhi police, the man who collided with the MUV has been absconding. The police are searching for the accused. They informed that the MUV, coming from Dhaula Kuan, and another car, proceeding from South Extension, collided near Bhikaji Cama Place.

“The driver of a car died when it collided with another car on the road in the Safdarjung Enclave area of ​​South West Delhi. The driver of the other car is absconding. The matter is being investigated. According to the investigation so far, there was no one other than the drivers in both the cars,” Delhi Police said.

Delhi police said the man who died was the driver of the MUV which was coming from Dhaula Kuan, while the other car was proceeding from South Extenion.

Dense fog in Delhi

The incident comes amid moderate to dense fog blanketing the city, however, police did not say whether low visibility was a reason behind the accident.

Fog reduced visibility to zero in parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and other areas of the national capital region on Friday as well, leading to more than 100 flights and some trains getting delayed.

On Friday, three people were injured on Friday morning when around seven vehicles collided on the Delhi highway due to dense fog, police said.

According to police, a car en route to Delhi from Moradabad rammed into another car ahead of it in Babugarh area of Hapur, because of which the car driver Imran and his wife Heena were injured.

The third injured person has been identified as Faheem, who was travelling in another vehicle along with Zeeshan, Shanu and Haryana Police constable Ramkumar, officials said.

A police team reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of a crane and the highway was made operational, Station House Officer Vijay Kumar Gupta said.