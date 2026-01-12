New Delhi, A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a house in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, with the police saying no evidence of foul play has surfaced so far, officials said on Monday. Man falls to death from terrace in northwest Delhi; police say foul play unlikely

The family of the deceased, identified as Bhavishya, a resident of Azadpur, has raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

A video clip has also surfaced, in which one of Bhavishya’s friends can be seen speaking on the phone with Lalit Rawat, the owner of the house from which he fell.

In the clip, Rawat is purportedly heard claiming that a scuffle broke out after Bhavishya attempted to choke him.

A police officer associated with the probe said that all angles are being examined and the clip is under scrutiny, adding that the lead would be pursued after due verification.

According to police, an intimation was received from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Sunday evening that a man had been brought to the hospital by his friend.

He was declared dead by the doctors, police said. Preliminary findings suggested that Bhavishya fell to his death from a terrace.

However, his family members later raised suspicion over possible foul play by his friends, following which a detailed inquiry was initiated.

During the inquiry, it was found that at the time of the incident, four youths, who were mutual friends, were present on the terrace of the house in Adarsh Nagar.

They were identified as Lalit , Nitesh Tomar , Nitesh's cousin Kanishk, and Vansh , police said.

Preliminary investigation has not revealed any evidence to suggest foul play, and the allegations raised by the family members appear to be unfounded at this stage, a senior police officer said.

Police said the matter remains under investigation and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received and all necessary inquiries are completed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.