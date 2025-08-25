Man found dead in Nehru Place park

A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Astha Kunj Park near Nehru Place in south Delhi on Sunday night, police said. An inquest proceeding under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was initiated into the case. (Shutterstock)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the police were informed at around 10.25pm about a man found hanging in the Astha Kunj Park. A police team reached the spot and rushed the man to a earby hospital, where he was declared dead. He was identified as a 20-year-old resident of Madanpur Khadar in south Delhi.

“The family members and relatives of the deceased were also found present at the spot. Preliminary interaction with family members revealed that the man left his home at about 5pm on Sunday,” added the DCP.

Police said probe into the reason of suicide is underway.