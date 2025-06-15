Man held for killing 27-year-old in hit-and-run in south Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested a man on Friday for killing a 27-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Vasant Kunj, south Delhi on June 7, officers said on Saturday. Police said that the car was identified as a Renault Triber, and its owner told them that her driver was alone in the car when the accident took place. The victim was identified as Ashish Kumar. The accused was identified as Jinender Jain, said police. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Ashish Kumar. The accused was identified as Jinender Jain, said police.

“Kumar was riding his bike home when he was hit and run over by a car on National Highway 8 near Shiv Murti at 10pm. Passersby called us, and we rushed Kumar to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and then to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer associated with the case.

“The car was unidentified because of heavy traffic and there were no nearby CCTV cameras. So, we examined all vehicles along NH8 from Mahipalpur to the Gurugram border on CCTV and narrowed the probe to 20 vehicles. We then identified the car through CCTV footage at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram,” said Amit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (southwest).

Police said that they served a notice to the car owner who said that it was her driver who alone in the car at the time of the accident.

“We tracked down Jain and arrested him from Jasola on June 11, and also seized the car,” he added. Police said that Jain is being interrogated and has been sent to police custody.