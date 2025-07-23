A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a retired assistant commandant of the National Security Guard and his family after holding them hostage at their residence in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, officers said on Tuesday. Man held for robbing ex-NSG officer on gunpoint

The accused was identified as Alok Kumar Mishra, driver of a NDMC junior engineer.

The victim Bhim Sen, 86, told police that last Saturday, three unidentified men, posing as prospective property buyers, forced their way into the house, held the family hostage, ransacked two rooms and escaped with jewellery worth ₹30 lakh.

A case was registered and investigation taken up.

“CCTV camera footage was obtained and analysed. It was revealed that the three men went in three different directions and one of them boarded the metro to Noida City Centre,” an investigator said.

The accused was then seen sitting on a scooter and riding away. “This was a giveaway. We traced the scooter to a junior engineer in NDMC. When the official was asked, she shared that the scooter was driven by her driver,” the officer said.

Mishra was identified and arrested on Tuesday morning. “He is being questioned about his accomplices. They’ll be arrested soon,” the officer said.