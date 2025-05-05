Man jumps from moving auto into the Yamuna in Delhi

A 49-year-old man allegedly jumped from a moving auto-rickshaw into Yamuna river on Sunday morning while arguing with a friend present with him. Police said they are currently searching for the man’s body. Police said that no foul play has been suspected yet. (Representational image)

According to police, the incident took place between 6am and 8am when Chandra Nagar was with a 55-year-old female friend in the auto and the two were on their way from north Delhi’s Geeta Colony to a market. They got into a heated argument.

Police said the 36-year-old auto driver, Rahul Kumar, told them that the man and the woman were arguing and when the auto went towards the railing of the flyover, the man suddenly got out of the vehicle and immediately jumped into the river.

“We don’t know the exact reason behind the incident. Police was alerted about the incident at 8am on Sunday. We will take legal action in the case after we find the body. The female friend has been called for questioning and the man’s family has also been informed. No foul play has been suspected yet,” a senior police officer said.