Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

A 35-year-old worker died and another was injured in a factory fire in north Delhi’s Pratap Nagar on Saturday, Delhi fire service officers said.

The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building.

The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion. At least 28 fire tenders were pressed into service and they took nearly five hours to douse the fire that had spread to the second floor that had another factory.

Officials suspect fautly wiring in the building that set off a short-circuit or an LPG cylinder in the factory.

The dead man was identified as Upchand Kumar who was from Siwan in Bihar. His colleague, identified as Sushil was admitted at a city hospital. A fire officer also suffered burn injuries while attempting to douse the fire.

Forensic experts and crime branch officials visited the site at around noon and took samples for investigation.

Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.

They said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the factory was run and managed by three persons from Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh; they will be summoned to join the investigation into the fire at the factory, police said.

Fire officials said that the factory was over 600 square yards. The ground had a bottle manufacturing unit, the first floor manufactured lipstick and the second floor packed toys.

Kumar, fire officials said, was sleeping in a room on the first floor room. Kumar’s body was found at around 9am.

His relatives who reached the spot said Kumar had been employed at the factory for several years.

