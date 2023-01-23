Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed wife, 2 children in Dec, buried bodies in MP home: Police

Man killed wife, 2 children in Dec, buried bodies in MP home: Police

delhi news
Updated on Jan 23, 2023 01:08 AM IST

According to police, accused Sonu Talwade, 34, killed his 32-year-old wife Nisha Talwade, son Aman, and daughter Khushi in the first week of December and then buried their bodies with the help of an accomplice, Bunty Kaithwa, in the verandah of their house.

Nisha and Sonu got married in 2014 although he hadn’t divorced his first wife, police said and added that the two converted to Islam in order to get married. (Representative Photo)
Nisha and Sonu got married in 2014 although he hadn’t divorced his first wife, police said and added that the two converted to Islam in order to get married. (Representative Photo)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, seven-year-old son, and three-year-old daughter last month and then burying their bodies in their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, police officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the three bodies were exhumed on Sunday.

According to police, accused Sonu Talwade, 34, killed his 32-year-old wife Nisha Talwade, son Aman, and daughter Khushi in the first week of December and then buried their bodies with the help of an accomplice, Bunty Kaithwa, in the verandah of their house.

Nisha and Sonu got married in 2014 although he hadn’t divorced his first wife, police said and added that the two converted to Islam in order to get married.

“Sonu separated from his first wife 10 years ago. He married Nisha without divorcing his first wife. Nisha was pressurizing him to divorce his first wife. The couple used to have arguments over this. In December’s first week, the couple had another fight after which Sonu first killed Nisha with an axe and later his children,” Ratlam superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said.

Also read: Delhi’s minimum temperature drops to 6.2°C

After the murders, Sonu called his friend Bunty, who then helped him bury the bodies, police officials said.

Police said the incident came to the fore after the couple’s neighbours noticed that the woman and her children were not spotted for a few weeks. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a neighbour of the couple said: “The woman and her children went missing suddenly. Sonu used to come to the house occasionally. We informed the police and they came to know about the crime during the investigation.”. Police then began an investigation and Sonu was arrested on Saturday, officials said, adding that the three bodies have been sent for forensic analysis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Topics
delhi news
delhi news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out