Man killed wife, 2 children in Dec, buried bodies in MP home: Police

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, seven-year-old son, and three-year-old daughter last month and then burying their bodies in their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, police officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the three bodies were exhumed on Sunday.

According to police, accused Sonu Talwade, 34, killed his 32-year-old wife Nisha Talwade, son Aman, and daughter Khushi in the first week of December and then buried their bodies with the help of an accomplice, Bunty Kaithwa, in the verandah of their house.

Nisha and Sonu got married in 2014 although he hadn’t divorced his first wife, police said and added that the two converted to Islam in order to get married.

“Sonu separated from his first wife 10 years ago. He married Nisha without divorcing his first wife. Nisha was pressurizing him to divorce his first wife. The couple used to have arguments over this. In December’s first week, the couple had another fight after which Sonu first killed Nisha with an axe and later his children,” Ratlam superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said.

After the murders, Sonu called his friend Bunty, who then helped him bury the bodies, police officials said.

Police said the incident came to the fore after the couple’s neighbours noticed that the woman and her children were not spotted for a few weeks. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a neighbour of the couple said: “The woman and her children went missing suddenly. Sonu used to come to the house occasionally. We informed the police and they came to know about the crime during the investigation.”. Police then began an investigation and Sonu was arrested on Saturday, officials said, adding that the three bodies have been sent for forensic analysis.

