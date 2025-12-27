Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Delhi man kills wife for refusing him 20, dies after jumping in front of moving train

Karn Pratap Singh
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 09:13 am IST

The incident allegedly took place in presence of the couple’s 21-year-old son, who initially claimed that his mother died by suicide.

A 48-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their residence in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar on Wednesday afternoon and later killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train on the nearby railway tracks, police said on Friday.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the couple had an altercation after the man asked for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 from his 45-year-old wife and she refused.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)
Upon investigation, it was revealed that the couple had an altercation after the man asked for 20 from his 45-year-old wife and she refused.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the couple had an altercation after the man asked for 20 from his 45-year-old wife and she refused, suspecting he would spend it on alcohol. Enraged, he strangled her with a dupatta.

The incident allegedly took place in the presence of the couple’s 21-year-old son, who initially claimed that his mother died by suicide. However, the woman’s autopsy report confirmed that she was strangled.

The woman’s brother-in-law called the police at around 2.45 PM on Wednesday and told them that he received a call from her neighbour saying that she was lying dead in her room. A police team reached the house and found the woman’s body wrapped in a woollen shawl.

“During the enquiry, we learnt that the woman’s husband was also missing. A few neighbours told the personnel that they had spotted the husband around the nearby railway tracks. On reaching the area, the man was found dead near the tracks. Some eyewitnesses told police that the man had jumped in front of a moving train,” an officer aware of the investigation said.

A case of murder was registered on Thursday at the police station for further investigation. The couple is survived by their two sons and a daughter.

“The family had been facing a financial crisis. The man worked as a daily wage labourer at weddings and other events. His wife was a homemaker,” the officer said.

Delhi man kills wife for refusing him 20, dies after jumping in front of moving train
