Delivery agent held for stealing shoes from Delhi cop’s house

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 03:20 am IST

A delivery agent was arrested in Delhi for stealing shoes from a police officer's wife. The theft was caught on CCTV and reported by the victim.

New Delhi

The shoes were stolen around 1.45pm on Monday, but the theft was noticed on Tuesday morning. (Representative photo)
A delivery agent of an e-commerce company, in his 20s, was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from the 47-year-old wife of a Delhi Police officer from outside their flat in Ashoka Police Line quarters in central Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri on Monday afternoon, police said on Friday.

The agent was identified by the woman, Bhawna Sharma, at the company’s local delivery office, and he was brought to the Chanakyapuri police station and handed over to the police.

The accused, identified as Harsh (single name), was booked for theft and retaining a stolen property, under sections 303 and 317 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on Sharma’s complaint.

The shoes were stolen around 1.45pm on Monday, but the theft was noticed on Tuesday morning, when Sharma was going for a morning walk. CCTV footage of a camera installed at the entry showed the agent picking up the shoes and placing them in his bag.

“I informed the police about the theft and also visited the company’s delivery office at Malcha Marg, where I identified the delivery agent who had stolen my shoes. I brought him to the police station in a police van and handed over to the police for legal action,” said Sharma.

The woman refused to share details pertaining to her husband’s designation in the Delhi Police.

