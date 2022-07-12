Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat
- The woman’s husband, who was arrested on July 9, is the son of a retired Delhi Police official who has also been named accused in the case along with his wife, a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.
The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death.
The woman’s husband, who was arrested on July 9, is the son of a retired Delhi Police official who has also been named accused in the case along with his wife, a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.
A case under sections 498A (harassment for dowry), 304B (dowry death), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused, said deputy commissioner of police (east), Priyanka Kashyap.
“Prior to the arrest, a police team inspected the house of the accused and found a dupatta hanging from the ceiling fan,” the official cited above said. “A case was then registered and the husband was arrested,“ the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.
The body of the deceased woman was sent for postmortem examination to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary. Preliminary investigation states that the woman died of strangulation, the doctor who conducted the autopsy said.
According to the mother of the deceased, the woman was physically abused by her husband over demand for money.
The couple got married in an arranged set-up in 2018. In her complaint to the police, the mother alleged that a day before the wedding, the man’s father demanded a bike for himself while his wife demanded gold jewellery for her relatives.
“For about a year, everything was fine with my daughter. She also gave birth to her daughter, who is now three years old. However, a while later, the husband and the parents in-law started demanding money over one or the other thing. We were told that the husband works in the media but we later found out that he was unemployed,” the mother alleged.
The woman’s husband also demanded money to open a shop, for which the family of the deceased managed to arrange ₹5 lakh after selling their land and borrowing money from their relatives, the mother claimed.
The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh’s Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.
“A few days ago, the man came to our house with a few of his friends and demanded ₹10 lakh from my son and threatened to harm our daughter if we didn’t pay the money,” the mother alleged in her police complaint.
On July 8, the mother said that around 2am, her son received a phone call from her daughter’s father in-law informing that the 31-year-old was found unconscious and was admitted to a hospital. She was dead when we reached there, the mother said.
“We believe that this family has a role to play in my daughter’s death because we ran out of money to give them the last few months,” the mother alleged.
-
After MCD unification, a uniform property tax for Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a new property tax regime for the national capital residents, to bring about uniformity in taxes after the unification of the three municipal corporations. The new rates will come into effect from July 16, 2022, officials said, adding that while rates have by and large remained the same for residents of south Delhi, those in north and east Delhi will have to pay an additional 1% education cess.
-
Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4k leave for shrine
Four days after rain-triggered flash floods claimed 16 lives and left around 30 pilgrims missing, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, with around 4,000 pilgrims setting off from the base camps of the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. An official said, “As many as 4,026 pilgrims left in the twelfth batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 110 vehicles, which was guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force.”
-
J&K cop suspended over allegations of custodial torture
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar's family alleged custodial torture. The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, was called to the Nowgam police station on July 9 as he was a person of interest in a theft case. The family had also held a protest outside the police station the same day.
-
Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The slain terrorists were identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka of Tengpora, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. While Koka was a categorized militant involved in several cases, including attacks on security forces and other civilian atrocities, Lone was a hybrid terrorist.
-
JEE Main result 2022: Bathinda student scores 100 percentile
Mrinal Garg, 17, of Bathinda city has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022, the results of which were declared on Monday. A resident of Minocha Colony, Mrinal scored 300/300 in the JEE Main. He is enrolled at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhucho town, about 15 km from Bathinda city. Presently, he is in Chandigarh preparing for JEE Advanced coaching at Sri Chaitanya Academy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics