Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat

The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death.

The woman’s husband, who was arrested on July 9, is the son of a retired Delhi Police official who has also been named accused in the case along with his wife, a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

A case under sections 498A (harassment for dowry), 304B (dowry death), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused, said deputy commissioner of police (east), Priyanka Kashyap.

“Prior to the arrest, a police team inspected the house of the accused and found a dupatta hanging from the ceiling fan,” the official cited above said. “A case was then registered and the husband was arrested,“ the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

The body of the deceased woman was sent for postmortem examination to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary. Preliminary investigation states that the woman died of strangulation, the doctor who conducted the autopsy said.

According to the mother of the deceased, the woman was physically abused by her husband over demand for money.

The couple got married in an arranged set-up in 2018. In her complaint to the police, the mother alleged that a day before the wedding, the man’s father demanded a bike for himself while his wife demanded gold jewellery for her relatives.

“For about a year, everything was fine with my daughter. She also gave birth to her daughter, who is now three years old. However, a while later, the husband and the parents in-law started demanding money over one or the other thing. We were told that the husband works in the media but we later found out that he was unemployed,” the mother alleged.

The woman’s husband also demanded money to open a shop, for which the family of the deceased managed to arrange ₹5 lakh after selling their land and borrowing money from their relatives, the mother claimed.

The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh’s Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.

“A few days ago, the man came to our house with a few of his friends and demanded ₹10 lakh from my son and threatened to harm our daughter if we didn’t pay the money,” the mother alleged in her police complaint.

On July 8, the mother said that around 2am, her son received a phone call from her daughter’s father in-law informing that the 31-year-old was found unconscious and was admitted to a hospital. She was dead when we reached there, the mother said.

“We believe that this family has a role to play in my daughter’s death because we ran out of money to give them the last few months,” the mother alleged.