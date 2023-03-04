Man objects to harassment of wife, murdered in Samaipur Badli

A 26-year-old man was murdered allegedly by a group of at least eight people, including minors, near Samaipur Badli area for objecting to sexual harassment of his wife, Delhi Police said on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The main accused, a 36-year-old man, was arrested, police said, and the seven minor boys — including his son and nephew — were subsequently detained. A murder case was registered in this connection, police officers said.

According to the police, the deceased had slapped Raju (single name) for verbally and sexually harassing his wife outside the couple’s house in Sirsapur at around 7.30pm when the accused was walking towards his friend’s house. Police said that Raju was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time.

“The woman raised an alarm, after which her husband, who was a painter, slapped Raju. Raju left the place after threatening the couple of dire consequences,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

About 45 minutes later, thWe officer said that Raju — who is unemployed and lived in a nearby locality— returned with his son, nephew and their friends and barged into the couple’s house, police officers said. A fight broke out between the two parties. During the scuffle, one of the minor boys stabbed the man at least three times with a knife, they added.

“The knife broke and it was stuck in the man’s abdomen while its handle remained in the hand of the alleged attacker. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We registered a case and caught the suspects,” added the DCP

The attackers fled the spot after the man collapsed, police said. They were apprehended from different places in the city between Thursday and Friday, police added.

Police have recovered the knife used in the crime, the DCP added.

“The 26-year-old man was killed because he had objected to the drunk’s man’s misbehaviour and sexual harassment with his wife,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

“A case of murder was registered at the Samaipur Badli police station in connection with the crime,” another officer said.