Man on the run for 9 years over murder finally arrested

After remaining on the run for nearly nine years, a 40-year-old man wanted in a murder case from the Capital’s Kanjhawala area was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Movin Khan, 40, a father of five, was apprehended from Agra’s Richhoha village, after investigators tracked his movements through Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh over the past five months. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

“Despite passage of several years, the team remained focused on tracing the accused. They searched for him for five months in more than four states. Khan would rarely contact his family. He was finally apprehended after sustained and coordinated efforts across states,” said DCP (Crime) Pankaj Kumar.

Investigators said that last week, they received a tip off that he was trying to contact his wife from Agra. A team was immediately sent and he was held.

Police said Khan had allegedly murdered Malkhan, a fellow labourer, by slitting his throat in an agricultural field in Sawda village in December 2016 over a quarrel over ₹400 and a mobile phone.

According to the police, both accused and the deceased worked as daily-wage labourers at Labour Chowk in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. On New Year’s Eve 2016, Khan allegedly carried a knife to meet the victim. As he found most of their friends being busy celebrating, he attacked Malkhan who was also drunk. He slit Malkhan’s throat and dumped his body in a field.

Hours later Malkhan was found with severe neck injuries and was declared dead at a hospital.

A murder case was registered at Kanjhawala police station, but Khan fled. He kept changing locations to evade arrest, said police.

A team, led by Inspector Pankaj Thakran under the supervision of ACP Ashok Sharma said that five months ago, when the court declared Khan a proclaimed offender, raids were conducted at Khan’s native village in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

Khan will be produced before the court on Thursday.